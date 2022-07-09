Welcome to the Elbert. Four bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3 car garage, 2700 sq ft. Large 2 story entry way leads to modern kitchen with expansive island with quartz countertops and soft close Medallion brand cabinets, flex room upfront provides the opportunity to have a formal dining room. Large living room with stone fireplace. An office/den, half bath, and footlocker/mudroom area finish off the downstairs. Upstairs the home has loft, three large bedrooms including the large master suite and master bathroom and walk in closet.The homes come on a full basement with rough in plumbing. Upscale standard features include 2x6 construction, 9ft ceilings, 8ft insulated garage door with windows, solid core interior doors, KOHLER plumbing fixtures, Marvin windows, Medallion cabinetry, 92% high efficiency Carrier furnace, and tankless water heater.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $550,000
