Don't miss out on building your new home in the prestigious Falling Waters community! Only 4 lots left! The Melanie floor plan offers the best in style and function. The living room boasts an elegant fireplace and opens to the expansive kitchen where you'll find abundant 42'' upper soft-close cabinetry, a walk in pantry, and island! There's also a main floor office, mudroom, and powder room. The master suite is a true retreat with its luxurious private bath and great walk in closet. Zoned HVAC, tankless water heater, finished garage w/openers and keypads, soundproofing, raised 9ft. walls, basement rough in plumbing, complete trim package including windows, 3-car garage, fireplace, exterior patio, backsplash, custom lighting allowance, even your kitchen appliances are all included! Schedule your showing today. *Photos are of another home recently completed and are representative.
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $579,900
