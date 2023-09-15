Homes rarely become available on this all sports lake 1 hour from Chicago. This beautiful lakefront/waterfront 4 bedroom, 3 bath, 2 car garage. Upper level offers two bedrooms, office, dining room, kitchen, fireplace and two bathrooms with a spacious wraparound deck. The lower level offers 2 additional bedrooms, bathroom, family room, fireplace and additional living area with walkout to the lake. The home has new flooring throughout, remodeled master bath, new trim, doors , fresh paint. The flat backyard has a pond gardens fenced dog run and a boathouse for additional storage or can be transformed into a tiny party house. Lakes of the Four Seasons is a private gated community with two restaurants, golf course, community pool, beaches parks and summer concerts for residents. Just bring your boat & golf cart and enjoy lake life.