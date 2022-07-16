 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Crown Point - $699,000

Welcome to your new home in highly sought after Copper Creek! This two-story home was designed with modern and rustic touches throughout which include barn board, gray trim/doors, and floor to ceiling stone fireplace. This 4 bedroom/3.5 bath home has over 3500 of finished sq ft. The main floor of this home has an open concept through the living room, dining room, & kitchen. All with hardwood floors. The kitchen includes a center island w/ seating, maple cabinets, quartz countertops, SS appliances, tile backsplash, & walk-in pantry. The dining area walks out to a maintenance free covered porch. Laundry/Mud room, Flex room, and powder room complete the main floor. Upstairs the master suite boasts trey ceiling, wall sconces, walk-in closet, double vanity, tile shower, & soaker tub. 3 more bedrooms & full bath finish the second floor. The newly finished daylight basement includes a great room, wet bar, & bathroom with tiled shower. Close to historic Crown Point square, YMCA, & Fairgrounds.

