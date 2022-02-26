 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $463,999

Ready to MOVE IN! Quality built, new construction presented by Principled Development. BEAUTIFUL 4 bed / 3 bath home with over 2400 finished sq feet, 1st floor boasts formal dining room/office, living room with built-in gas fireplace, eat in kitchen with island, mud room and laundry room. Master Bedroom w/ his and hers walk in closets. 3 additional LARGE bedrooms (4 total) all have walk in closets as well. Top of the line cabinets, flooring, trim, and doors! Includes attached 3 car garage , full basement w/ bath rough-in. All bedrooms, baths, and laundry room have been soundproofed too! Complete landscaping package has been completed as well. Just mins to award winning schools, shopping, and 394/IL border for easy commuting while being tucked away on your own private retreat in prestigious Greystone Subdivision. See attached upgrades list too!

