This home is now complete and MOVE IN READY.Welcome to the Linden. Sitting on a lot just under half an acre where fences and pools ALLOWED!This home includes a SUNROOM, great room with fireplace and beautiful view through large energy-efficient windows. It also includes a full basement with rough-in plumbing, huge loft space, master bedroom with an amazing morning view of open green fields! The master bath includes a tiled shower and frameless door, double sink, dark brown derby cabinets, granite countertops, RING Doorbell, FULL Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliances, HOA Assessment $137.50 per Quarter! AND SO MUCH MORE!!!
4 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $509,301
