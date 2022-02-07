4 Bedroom Home in Dyer - $699,900

Large 2-story brick home sitting nicely on 9 White Green of golf course, short distance to clubhouse! Enter large foyer w/custom curved staircase. Formal Dining. Bright Liv rm w/French drs to huge fam rm w/frplce, built in service bar w/wine cooler & cabinets. Comfy TV alcove has lots of windows overlooking golf course. Roomy kitchen w/center island, lots of cabinets, butler pantry. high-end SS appliances. Half bath. Updated main flr laundry/mud rm w/garage & back entry. Upstairs offers large loft w/office area, 2nd laundry. Huge Master Suite has 2 step sitting area w/lots of windows & great views. Cedar-lined walk-in closet. NEW master bath is a MUST SEE! Free-standing bubble tub, walk-in shower, double vanity, quartz tops. 3 more large bedrms w/double closets. New full bath w/granite. Nice hdwd floors on main. All solid core 6-panel doors. Huge brick paver patio w/hot tub w/views of course! 3 car gar. Unfinished bsmt is painted & clean! 2 HE furnaces & 2 A/C units. Shows nice!