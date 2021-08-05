4 Bedroom Home in Griffith - $84,900

Looking for affordability? Check out this bungalow! The large living room has new carpeting. Hardwood floors cover the bedrooms and kitchen. The front bedroom used to be a dining room, and you could return it to that function if you choose. The central air and furnace are newer (6-9 years.) The well was re-dug 5 years ago, and the pump was replaced at that time also. This home is within walking distance to a beautiful bike path/running trail! Easy access to expressways for the commuter, but tucked away in a low-traffic neighborhood.