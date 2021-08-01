4 Bedroom Home in Hammond - $135,000

Old world charm with a modern touch! Refinished hardwood floors flow throughout this turn of the century, classic two story home and the stained glass windows bring a sense of nostalgia. A great main level layout offers a huge living room with a fireplace, the formal dining room, powder room, office, and the UPDATED KITCHEN with access to both the basement and upstairs. The refinished, wood stair treads welcome you to tour the upstairs space loaded with character, plus an extra large master bedroom that offers hardwood floors, TWO CLOSETS and a FIREPLACE! Bedroom 2 is nice and bright on the south side of the house and gets an abundance of sunlight. Bedroom 3 has hardwood floors, a walk in closet and a PRIVATE BALCONY. Bedroom 4 also has hardwood floors and has access to the attic staircase with additional finished space. This house is huge and located in a quiet and quickly revitalizing area of Hammond. New sump pump installed. Sold as is.