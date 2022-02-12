 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Hobart - $405,600

THE VIVIAN MODEL - Distinctive 2-Story Brick Castle Front. Vaulted 14 ft. ceilings throughout. Large Open concept Kitchen open to Family Room and Living Room area. Master Suite with Private Bath; Double Vanity sinks; Whirlpool; Shower and Walk-in Closet. Entertain in the Lower Level Family Room with optional Fireplace and Game Room Area. On-site amenities include; an approximate 9 acre center park area, walking paths, playground, and adjacent prairie lands to enjoy the outdoors. Cressmoor Estates, a former scenic golf course benefits from rolling hills, huge oak trees, and multiple ponds. Also, ask about the 6 YEAR TAX ABATEMENT!!

