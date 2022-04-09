4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $352,000

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION!! THE LANCASTER PLAN...4 Bedroom, 2.5 bathroom, with a 2 car garage. Great functional open concept floor plan. Flex room can be used as a Den or Office. Upper level offers Master bedroom with walk in closet and Master bathroom. 3 additional bedrooms with ample closet space. GREAT PRICE!!! 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features.Photos are representative. Actual home is at foundation as of 4/5/22