4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $399,900

BETTER THAN NEW! This home is FULL OF UPGRADES and FEATURES, why wait to build new? This beautiful home features 4 bedrooms + Office + Loft, 2.5 baths, a FINISHED BASEMENT, over 3500 finished square feet, with NO BACKSIDE NEIGHBORS! The main level offers a large foyer, with glass doors leading to the private office, and huge OPEN CONCEPT living, kitchen, and dining area with updates throughout! The kitchen features custom backsplash, stainless appliances, floating shelves, and more! Off of the dining area is a THREE-TIER deck that leads to the ABOVE GROUND POOL which overlooks the PRIVATE BACKYARD! This is a perfect space for entertaining or relaxing. The upper level offers a large loft, 4 bedrooms, and laundry room. The master suite has a double trey ceiling, walk-in closet, and private bathroom. The FINISHED BASEMENT is another great space for entertaining or having a theater area! Other features include a custom mudroom, 2 car attached garage, and much much more.