4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $407,880

THE JASMINE LOCATED IN HERITAGE FALLS. 2 story with 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, Loft, and Den with double doors and sun room. Kitchen with Peninsula, 42 white cabinetry, granite counter tops. Open concept main level with 9 foot ceiling. Great functional floor plan. 2 Car Garage with exterior keypad and garage door opener. 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER just to mention a few of the standard features. ALL PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTATIVE OF MODEL IN DIFFERENT NEIGHBORHOOD. As of 8/31/21 home is at permit. Completion scheduled for JAN/FEB.

