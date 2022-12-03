 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $418,900

4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $418,900

****HOME IS 100% COMPLETE AND READY******THE OYNX PLAN. Featuring 4bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2.5 car garage. Great open concept floor plan. Kitchen features laminate flooring 42 upper cabinets, huge 84 island, granite, walk-in pantry and much more. Master bedroom is complete with walk-in closet, large tile shower and double bowl sink. Garage has insulated steel door with garage door opener and exterior keypad. 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER AND LANDSCAPING IS INCLUDED.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts