4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $424,900

100% COMPLETE AND READY to be YOUR NEW HOME!! MAJOR PRICE IMPROVEMENT!!! THE OYNX PLAN. Featuring 4 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 2.5 car garage. Great open concept floor plan. Kitchen features laminate flooring 42 upper cabinets, huge 84 island, granite, walk-in pantry and much more. Master bedroom is complete with walk-in closet, large tile shower and double bowl sink. Garage has insulated steel door with garage door opener and exterior keypad. 90%+ HIGH EFFICIENCY FURNACE, HIGH EFFICIENCY WATER HEATER.