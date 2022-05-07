Proposed CONSTRUCTION! THE HAILEY.CUSTOM HOME BUILT ON YOUR WOODED LOT OF CHOICE! Stunning 1.5 Story home with CUSTOM UPGRADES! This OPEN CONCEPT CRAFTSMAN SYTLE home offers a 2 CAR garage. As you enter this beautiful home you will love the 10 FOOT CEILINGS throughout the first floor. The main level of this home boasts an amazing open GREAT ROOM with FIREPLACE open to the large kitchen with an oversized ISLAND. This 2500 plus sq. ft. home lends plenty of space for entertaining! Also on the Main level you will have the FABULOUS PRIMARY SUITE WITH MAIN LEVEL LAUNDRY, SOAKER TUB, Large CUSTOM CLOSET WITH BUILT-INS and much more! SELECT all of you OWN CUSTOM finishes with this beautiful home! Also on the main is the GUEST/OFFICE, MUD ROOM, and large FOYER! As you walk to the upper level YOU WILL LOVE THE OVERSIZED additional bedrooms! SELECT ALL OF YOU EXTERIOR COLORS AND FINISHES! Price of home does not include lot. Buyer can put proposed construction on lot of their choice.
4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $555,000
