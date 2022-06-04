 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $569,900

Sierra Ridge stunner just hit the market in Lowell! This custom-built home gives you 4 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a roomy 2,648 sq ft of living space. The first floor offers breathtaking oversized 2- story great room with a wall of windows, custom shadow box fireplace detail with mosaic tile, open concept dinette and kitchen, enormous flex room and beautiful staircase detail. The kitchen is equipped with sea salt medallion cabinetry, aspen gray quartz, large island, and walk in pantry. You'll also love the daylight basement, finished laundry room, main bedroom ensuite, 3 additional large bedrooms, custom finishes and attention to each detail in this home. This nearly finished home also boasts the farmhouse vibe with upgraded siding and trim levels, full landscaping package and a large 3- car garage plus full driveway for your convenience. Enjoy the summer months entertaining in style on the large L-shaped maintenance free TREX deck or relaxing on the covered front porch. Don't miss it!

