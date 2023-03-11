Showcase your Lifestyle here in the Executive Series of Custom-Built Homes on deeper lots that feature walk-out basements & greenspace views. Say YES to the ADRESS once visiting 626 Sandra Dee Drive in the sought-after Sierra Ridge Subdivision in Lowell, Indiana! MOVE IN READY APRIL 2023! The KINKAID is now being offered for Sale with more upgrades & conveniences than ever before! The Craftsman Style 2-Story includes 4 Bedrooms, 2.5 Baths, 3-Car Garage, Walk-Out Bsmt w/Patio, 16'x14' Covered Cedar Porch overlooking your backyard, Front Porch, & 2643-Sq.Ft! Open Concept Living with Dual Dining that makes entertaining a breeze. Kitchen boasts 86'' Island, Granite, XL Walk-in Pantry & Gorgeous Cabinets! Primary suite overlooks the picturesque backyard + MUST-HAVE CLOSET! Other perks: Dual Zone HVAC, 2x6 Const., 9' Ceilings Bsmt/1st Floor, 250' deep lot, Mudroom Cubbies+Closet, Upstairs Laundry, Bsmt Bath Rough-in, & Landscape Pkg! Ask your Realtor about Builder Specials Offered Monthly!