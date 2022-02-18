4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $613,679

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION. The PRIESTLY has charming exterior features with a combination of stone, shakes, and vertical siding. The cathedral ceiling in the GREAT ROOM opens to a screened porch and the kitchen enjoys a nearby pantry. The master suite has a beautiful CATHEDRAL ceiling and PRIVATE porch. A spacious WALK-IN closet, a STANDING SHOWER, and a SOAKING tub. The home finishes up with 3 MORE bedrooms & 2 BATHS. Enjoy privacy & security of a gated community (coming 2022) with affordable POA dues & reasonable covenants. Rural luxurious setting will be complimented by architectural styles including Craftsman, French Tudor, and Rustic Italian. Low taxes & affordable living. City sewers and AT&T fiber optic services are available. Price of home does not include the lot. Buyer can put proposed construction on lot of their choice. Photos are representative of a previous build.