4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $613,680

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION. The PRIESTLY has a charming exterior features a combination of stone, shakes, and vertical siding. The cathedral topped GREAT ROOM opens to a screened porch and the kitchen enjoys a nearby pantry. The master suite has a beautiful CATHEDRAL ceiling and PRIVATE porch. A spacious WALK-IN close, a STANDING SHOWER, and a LUXURIOUS SOAKING tub. Three MORE bedrooms & 2 BATHS. Northwest Indiana's finest new community. Enjoy privacy & security of a gated community with affordable POA dues and reasonable covenants. Rural & luxurious setting will be complimented by architectural styles including Craftsman, French Tudor, Rustic Italian and Old World European. Low taxes & affordable living. MINUTES from I-65, Route 41, IN-2 & Illinois line. ONE MILE from Crown Point, minutes from downtown Lowell & Cedar Lake, and one hour from DOWNTOWN CHICAGO. PEACEFUL RUSTIC LIVING with nearby shopping, dining, & entertainment. AT+T fiberoptic available. PHOTOS REPRESENT PREVIOUS BUILD.