Where does one start to detail a multitude of features on this AMAZING country estate - Custom built and the best of materials inside & out await your discovery. HW heat / radiant floor heating throughout w/multiple zones in the home & garage. The gorgeous modern executive kitchen makeover is stunning. Rich hand scraped HW floors + architectural nuances to be found EVERYWHERE from garden windows & vaulted ceiling to the detailed trimwork. The covered front porch is a retreat of its own & the grounds offer something for everyone w/perennial beds, private patios, pond & pizza oven around the firepit. 3+ garage (dbl door) w/TONS of cabinetry plus fnshd loft for guests or related living. Garden shed + a rear garage bay for the toys. Finished basement w/ home theatre, rec room + pool table and even more storage. The Master suite is a knockout & all of the bedrooms are generous. 1yr complimentary warranty & Geothermal system gets you a $2,000 tax credit...truly a MUST SEE. You WILL LOVE IT!