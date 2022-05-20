4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $625,000

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION. This 3-bedroom, 2 1/2-bath Arts and Crafts ranch features 2404 square feet of luxury living. From the front porch, enter into the foyer and enjoy an unobstructed view of the rear porch. The family room and kitchen are the heart of the layout, while the adjoining hearth room and breakfast area provide space for relaxing, watching TV, and casual dining. This home uses every square inch of space. A bonus room can be added for extra living space.Enjoy privacy & security of a gated community (coming 2022) with affordable POA dues & reasonable covenants. Rural luxurious setting will be complimented by architectural styles including Craftsman, French Tudor, and Rustic Italian. Low taxes & affordable living. City sewers and AT&T fiber optic services are available. Price of home does not include the lot. Buyer can put proposed construction on lot of their choice. Photos are representative of a previous build.