4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $691,199

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION. The ETHAN this STUNNING 4BED/4BATH HILLSIDE RANCH HOME boasts PROMINENT gables with decorative brackets meet ARCHED windows and an ANGLED garage in this ELABORATE home. A LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND overlooks the GREAT ROOM while the dining room extends to the rear for EXCEPTIONAL views. The LARGE SCREENED PORCH enjoys a BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE. The master suite and STUDY are on the main level along with two bedrooms and a RECREATIONAL ROOM in the basement level. Enjoy privacy & security of a gated community (coming 2022) with affordable POA dues & reasonable covenants. Rural & luxurious setting will be complimented by architectural styles including Craftsman, French Tudor, and Rustic Italian. Low taxes & affordable living. City sewers and AT&T fiber optic services are available. Price of home does not include the lot. Buyer can put proposed construction on lot of their choice. Photos are representative of a previous build.

