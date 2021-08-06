 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $699,000

4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $699,000

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION. The BUCKLEY is arustic 4 BED/3 BATH RANCH HOME has ANGLED FEATURES with decorative dormers & ARCHES that bring interest to the home. Nearly every room is topped with a TRAY, cathedral or COFFERED ceiling. Bedrooms are conveniently located around the laundry room. A mud room and pocket office are wonderful additions. A glorious OCTAGONAL SCREEN PORCH with fireplace is a pleasing OUTDOOR RETREAT. Enjoy privacy & security of a gated community with affordable POA dues & reasonable covenants. Rural & luxurious setting will be complimented by architectural styles including Craftsman, French Tudor, Rustic Italian & Old World European. Low taxes & affordable living. MINUTES from I-65, Route 41, IN-2 & Illinois line. ONE MILE from Crown Point, minutes from downtown Lowell & Cedar Lake, & one hour from DOWNTOWN CHICAGO. Enjoy perks of PEACEFUL RUSTIC LIVING with nearby shopping, dining, & entertainment. AT+T fiberoptic available. PICTURES ARE FROM A PREVIOUS BUILD.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts