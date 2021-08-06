4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $699,000

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION. The BUCKLEY is arustic 4 BED/3 BATH RANCH HOME has ANGLED FEATURES with decorative dormers & ARCHES that bring interest to the home. Nearly every room is topped with a TRAY, cathedral or COFFERED ceiling. Bedrooms are conveniently located around the laundry room. A mud room and pocket office are wonderful additions. A glorious OCTAGONAL SCREEN PORCH with fireplace is a pleasing OUTDOOR RETREAT. Enjoy privacy & security of a gated community with affordable POA dues & reasonable covenants. Rural & luxurious setting will be complimented by architectural styles including Craftsman, French Tudor, Rustic Italian & Old World European. Low taxes & affordable living. MINUTES from I-65, Route 41, IN-2 & Illinois line. ONE MILE from Crown Point, minutes from downtown Lowell & Cedar Lake, & one hour from DOWNTOWN CHICAGO. Enjoy perks of PEACEFUL RUSTIC LIVING with nearby shopping, dining, & entertainment. AT+T fiberoptic available. PICTURES ARE FROM A PREVIOUS BUILD.