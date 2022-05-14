4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $707,000

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION. This Craftsman 4 bedroom, 3 bath house has it all. Three bedrooms share two baths one the side of the home, while the main suite is secluded to the other end of the home. The kitchen/breakfast nook/great room are open concept for great entertaining. This area also opens up to the back porch for continued entertaining space. There is plenty of storage throughout the home. Enjoy privacy & security of a gated community (coming 2022) with affordable POA dues & reasonable covenants. Rural luxurious setting will be complimented by architectural styles including Craftsman, French Tudor, and Rustic Italian. Low taxes & affordable living. City sewers and AT&T fiber optic services are available. Price of home does not include the lot. Buyer can put proposed construction on lot of their choice. Photos are representative of a previous build.