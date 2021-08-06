 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $725,000

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION. The ETHAN this STUNNING 4BED/4BATH 2 STORY HOME boasts PROMINENT gables with decorative brackets meet ARCHED windows and an ANGLED garage in this ELABORATE home. A LARGE KITCHEN ISLAND overlooks the GREAT ROOM while the dining room extends to the rear for EXCEPTIONAL views. The LARGE SCREENED PORCH enjoys a BEAUTIFUL FIREPLACE. The master suite and STUDY are upstairs along with two bedrooms and a RECREATIONAL ROOM in the basement level.Enjoy privacy & security of a gated community with affordable POA dues & reasonable covenants. Rural & luxurious setting & Old World European. Low taxes & affordable living. MINUTES from I-65, Route 41, IN-2 & Illinois line. ONE MILE from Crown Point, minutes from downtown Lowell & Cedar Lake, and one hour from DOWNTOWN CHICAGO. Enjoy perks of PEACEFUL RUSTIC LIVING. PICTURES SHOWN ARE FROM PREVIOUS BUILDS.

