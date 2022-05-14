4 Bedroom Home in Lowell - $770,000

PROPOSED CONSTRUCTION. An architecturally interesting exterior brimming with details enhances any streetscape and distinguishes this family-friendly house plan. Inside, the kitchen's outer island (yes, there are two) takes center stage with a snack bar and total openness to the great room. Practical, specialized spaces like the library, e-space, pantry, and huge utility room will help owners stay organized. Special details throughout include columns, decorative ceilings, built-in shelves, and a screen porch with a fireplace. Enjoy privacy & security of a gated community (coming 2022) with affordable POA dues & reasonable covenants. Rural & luxurious setting will be complimented by architectural styles including Craftsman, French Tudor, and Rustic Italian. Low taxes & affordable living. City sewers and AT&T fiber optic services are available. Price of home does not include the lot. Buyer can put proposed construction on lot of their choice. Photos are representative of a previous build.