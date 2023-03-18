YES! Available now! The Cambridge! Elegant 2 story is impressive! 3 upper level bedrooms, primary bdr features sitting room area, private glamour bath. 2 story foyer opens to dual staircase. Dining room overlooks formal living room, both feature genuine hardwood flooring, cathedral ceilings. Dazzling kitchen with island, ALL appliances included, sliding glass doors lead to 14 x 14 deck (not shown in photos). Main level rec room with fireplace, PLUS 4th bedroom / office, too. THREE car garage, Full basement (unfinished, includes roughed in plumbing for possible future bath. Large lot.A must see home!All this and located in the All New Savannah Ridge subdivision, so conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, easy access to expressway.Builders warranty included.
4 Bedroom Home in Merrillville - $524,900
