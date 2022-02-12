 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $289,900

4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $289,900

Home Sweet Home! This Gorgeous BRAND-NEW Custom OPEN CONCEPT 4 Bed 3 Bath two-story home with upgrades is one you must see! The home offers the WOW factor from the moment you enter the large foyer and main living room. The kitchen takes your breath away with soft-close white cabinets, granite counters, a peninsula/breakfast bar, stylish flooring and fixtures, PLUS seller is INCLUDING ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! The breakfast nook is a great feature, and formal dining room for special occasions. Do you like to entertain? The main floor is perfect with the open kitchen to rec-room, plus an additional living room. Find beautiful porcelain tile in all 3 baths. Escape to your master suite which offers beautiful vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, a custom bathroom with upgraded light fixtures, subway tiled shower and jetted tub to melt away stress. The 2nd-floor laundry room is a bonus! Hidden TV cables wired in rooms. This HOME IS PRICED TO SELL so SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWINGS TODAY!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts