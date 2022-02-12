Home Sweet Home! This Gorgeous BRAND-NEW Custom OPEN CONCEPT 4 Bed 3 Bath two-story home with upgrades is one you must see! The home offers the WOW factor from the moment you enter the large foyer and main living room. The kitchen takes your breath away with soft-close white cabinets, granite counters, a peninsula/breakfast bar, stylish flooring and fixtures, PLUS seller is INCLUDING ALL STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES! The breakfast nook is a great feature, and formal dining room for special occasions. Do you like to entertain? The main floor is perfect with the open kitchen to rec-room, plus an additional living room. Find beautiful porcelain tile in all 3 baths. Escape to your master suite which offers beautiful vaulted ceilings, a large walk-in closet, a custom bathroom with upgraded light fixtures, subway tiled shower and jetted tub to melt away stress. The 2nd-floor laundry room is a bonus! Hidden TV cables wired in rooms. This HOME IS PRICED TO SELL so SCHEDULE YOUR SHOWINGS TODAY!
4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $289,900
