 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $318,088

4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $318,088

Beautiful Sequoia ready in February! 4 bedrooms and 2.5 baths. Open concept main floor. 20' ceilings in great room. The kitchen showcases alpine white maple cabinetry with crown molding, large kitchen island, and large walk in pantry. Dining room or office/den area. Main floor laundry. Oak railing with metal knuckle spindles. Architectural Trim Package. Owner's suite has French doors, walk in closet, and a deluxe bath including 5' shower, 5' tub, and 72'' double wave bowl vanity. Quick Step Natrona Mauldin Oak flooring in foyer, kitchen, and powder room. Upgraded carpets. Full basement with Egress window. Landscaped.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sinkhole eats cars when storm sewer fails

Sinkhole eats cars when storm sewer fails

Porter County Engineer Mike Novotney knew the Carriage Hills subdivision in Jackson Township needed stormwater problems solved. But until a large sinkhole opened up, he didn’t realize it was urgent.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts