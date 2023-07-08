UNDER CONSTRUCTION Welcome to The Lancaster 2-Story located in Deer Creek Estates. This inviting home encompasses 4 spacious bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, an expansive basement, and a two-car garage. The main level, showcasing a high, 9-foot ceiling, integrates a modern open concept design. This arrangement allows for seamless interaction between the Great Room, Kitchen with Pantry, and Dining Room. Additional amenities include a conveniently situated powder room, a laundry room on the main floor, and a Den/Flex room that can serve multiple functions. The upper level features a main bedroom with an ensuite w/ walk-in shower & double bowl vanity and a generous walk-in closet. Alongside the main bedroom suite, the 2nd floor also has three additional bedrooms, each providing abundant closet space and a full bathroom completing the upper level. PRICING INCLUDES LANDSCAPING, 90% EFFICIENCY FURNACE & CENTRAL AIR. PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTATIVE OF OUR MODEL HOME. SELLER OFFERING INCENTIVES!!