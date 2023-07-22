Welcome home to the Olympia, one of our newest floorplans in Dunewood Trails! When you step in, you are immediately greeted by both a grand oak stairway leading to the second floor and a private flex room adorned with French doors to create a den, office, or anything you can imagine! Down the foyer, and into the heart of the home, you enter the open-concept great room, kitchen, and eat-in breakfast; perfect for entertaining! The Great room is anchored by a traditional gas fireplace while the kitchen features 42'' white painted maple cabinets, granite countertops, large extended island, and GE stainless steel appliances. The eat-in breakfast in the center also flows out to the concrete patio; the perfect place to take in the outdoors. Going up to the second level features an open loft space, a full hall bathroom, a second story laundry room, an owner's suite with a private deluxe bathroom, and three additional bedrooms.
4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $396,827
