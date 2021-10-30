You'll love this stunning, better than new, open-concept home! This 4 bedroom, 2.5 bath home situated in a convenient, friendly neighborhood has so many upgrades and much to offer! The main level feels so spacious and features a modern kitchen with stainless steel appliances, walk-in pantry, large living room, a half bath, and an additional room that could be used as an office, an extra sitting room, or maybe a playroom.Upstairs you have the master bedroom with a master suite featuring the full bath and walk in closet. Down the hall you have three more generously sized bedrooms, a full bathroom, a convenient laundry room, and a sizable loft! The basement is ready for your finishing touches and plumbed for an additional bathroom if you need more space or just great for storage space! This home already comes with a fully vinyl fenced yard, beautiful landscaping, a huge concrete patio with a pergola, and a pool for all your summer entertainment! With so much to see, why wait!?
4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $399,999
