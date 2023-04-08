Welcome home to the Aspen! This Aspen offers an open-concept floorplan, 2.5 car garage, and full basement w/ rough in plumbing for your family to call home. Through the front door you are greeted by a large flex room adorned with French doors - perfect for an at home office or additional living space. Down the hall enjoy time as a family in your spacious great room or prepare a fantastic meal in your custom kitchen! Dark navy painted maple cabinets adorn the space alongside granite countertops and stainless GE appliances. Off the central breakfast area is a large patio space perfect for enjoying the outdoors. Low maintenance Quick Step flooring runs throughout the main floor alongside designer Shaw carpeting upstairs and in the main floor flex room. The owner's suite includes a private tiled shower, double bowl vanity and large closet. An additional 3 bedrooms, guest bath, loft, and laundry room are all located on the second floor. Full Yard Sod included.