*Proposed Construction* Welcome to The Jasmine 2-story home in Deer Creek Estates. Offering 4 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms with a 2-car garage. The main level offers 9ft ceiling and an open concept design, which allows for seamless interaction between the Great Room, Kitchen with Pantry, and Dining Room. Additional amenities include a conveniently situated powder room, mudroom and large walk-in closet accessible from the garage. On the upper level, you will find 4 bedrooms, including the main bedroom featuring a walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom including a soaker tub, double bowl vanity and separate shower. There is also a spacious loft area that can be used as a flexible space. Finishing off the upper level are 3 additional bedrooms each providing abundant closet space, a full bathroom, and laundry room on the upper level adds convenience. PRICING INCLUDES LANDSCAPING, 90% EFFICIENCY FURNACE & CENTRAL AIR. PHOTOS ARE REPRESENTATIVE OF OUR MODEL HOME. SELLER OFFERING INCENTIVES!!