4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $406,088

AVAILBLE FOR PURCHASE NOW! LOCK IN YOUR PRICE! READY IN WINTER 2022! 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath, Full Basement with Rough-In Plumbing, 2 Car Garage, Den, Fireplace, Built-In Bench, 9' Ceilings, Trellis Arbor Maple 42'' Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Master Bath with Double Bowl Sink and Tiled Shower, Large Master Walk-In Closet, Ample Storage, Laminate Flooring, Designer Carpet, Upgraded Lighting, Full Architectural Trim Package, Agreeable Grey Interior Paint, FULL Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package, Landscaping, Energy saving features. SMART HOME PACKAGE INCLUDED. Highlights: Cul-De-Sac, Full Basement, Fireplace, Stainless Kitchen Appliance

