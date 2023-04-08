Amazing New Price! Welcome home to the Olympia! Immediately stepping into the home, you are greeted by a private flex room adorned with French doors to create a den, office, or anything you can imagine! The heart of the home, open-concept great room, kitchen, and eat-in breakfast. The kitchen features 42'' white painted maple cabinets, granite countertops, large extended island, and GE stainless steel appliances. A traditional gas fireplace anchors the greatroom. Off the eat-in breakfast is a large concrete patio perfect for taking in the great outdoors. The second level features an owner's suite with a private deluxe bathroom including a tiled shower and standalone tub, three additional bedrooms, large loft, hall bath, and laundry room. It's a high performance, energy efficient home with a third-party certified energy rating (HERS rating). Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-year structural warranty, 4-year workmanship on the roof, Harvey windows and Industry-Best Customer Care Program.