AVAILBLE NOW! 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath, Full Basement with Rough-In Plumbing, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH SERVICE DOOR, Den with French Doors, Fireplace, Built-In Bench, 9' Ceilings, Willow Arbor Maple Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Master Bath with Double Bowl Sink and Tiled Shower with Seat and Garden Tub, Large Master Walk-In Closet, Ample Storage, Laminate Flooring, Designer Carpet, Upgraded Lighting, SMART HOME PACKAGE, Full Architectural Trim Package, Agreeable Grey Interior Paint, FULL Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package, Landscaping with Full Yard Sod, Energy saving features.Highlights: Cul-De-Sac, 3 Car Garage, Full Basement, Fireplace, Master Bath with Tub, Stainless Kitchen Appliance
4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $423,619
