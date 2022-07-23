4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $448,116

AVAILBLE FOR PURCHASE! LOCK IN YOUR PRICE! READY IN WINTER 2022! 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath, Full Basement with Rough-In Plumbing, 3 Car Garage with Service Door, Fireplace, Built-In Bench, 9' Ceilings, Alpine White Maple Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Master Bed with Tray Ceiling, Master Bath with Double Bowl Sink and Tub and Tiled Shower, Laminate Flooring, Designer Carpet, Upgraded Lighting, Full Architectural Trim Package, Grey Interior Paint, FULL Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package, Landscaping, Energy saving features.Highlights: Cul-De-Sac, 3 Car Garage, Full Basement, Fireplace, Master Bath with Tub, Stainless Kitchen Appliance