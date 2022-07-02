AVAILBLE FOR PURCHASE NOW! LOCK IN YOUR PRICE! READY IN WINTER 2022! 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath, Full Basement with Rough-In Plumbing, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH SERVICE DOOR, Den with French Doors, Fireplace, Built-In Bench, 9' Ceilings, Willow Arbor Maple Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Master Bath with Double Bowl Sink and Tiled Shower with Seat and Garden Tub, Large Master Walk-In Closet, Ample Storage, Laminate Flooring, Designer Carpet, Upgraded Lighting, SMART HOME PACKAGE, Full Architectural Trim Package, Agreeable Grey Interior Paint, FULL Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package, Landscaping, Energy saving features.Highlights: Cul-De-Sac, 3 Car Garage, Full Basement, Fireplace, Master Bath with Tub, Stainless Kitchen Appliance
4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $448,930
