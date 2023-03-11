AVAILBLE FOR PURCHASE NOW! LOCK IN YOUR PRICE! 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath, Full Basement with Rough-In Plumbing, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH SERVICE DOOR, Covered Porch, Den with French Doors, Fireplace, Built-In Bench, 9' Ceilings, Derby Arbor Maple Kitchen Cabinets, HD Laminate Kitchen Countertops, Master Bath with Double Bowl Sink and Tiled Shower, Large Master Walk-In Closet, Ample Storage, Laminate Flooring, Designer Carpet, Upgraded Lighting, SMART HOME PACKAGE, Full Architectural Trim Package, Agreeable Grey Interior Paint, FULL Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package, Landscaping with Full Yard Sod, Energy saving features. Highlights: Cul-De-Sac, 3 Car Garage, Covered Porch, Full Basement, Fireplace, Stainless Kitchen Appliance