4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $449,846

AVAILBLE FOR PURCHASE NOW! LOCK IN YOUR PRICE! READY IN WINTER 2022! 4 Beds, 2.5 Bath, Full Basement with Rough-In Plumbing, 3 CAR GARAGE WITH SERVICE DOOR, Den with French Doors, Fireplace, Built-In Bench, 9' Ceilings, White Arbor Maple 42'' Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Master Bath with Double Bowl Sink and Tiled Shower with Seat and Garden Tub, Large Master Walk-In Closet, Ample Storage, Laminate Flooring, Designer Carpet, Upgraded Lighting, Full Architectural Trim Package, Agreeable Grey Interior Paint, FULL Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package, Landscaping, Energy saving features. SMART HOME PACKAGE INCLUDED. Highlights: Cul-De-Sac, 3 Car Garage, Sunroom, Full Basement, Fireplace, Stainless Kitchen Appliance