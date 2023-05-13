Welcome home to the Olympia at 6202 Toni Court! This incredible home sits at the end of a cul-de-sac street with scenic views of the tree line and pond here in Dunewood Trails. Stepping into the home, you are greeted by a private flex room adorned with French doors to create a den, office, or anything you can imagine! Down the hallway, and into the heart of the home, you enter the open-concept great room, breakfast and eat-in kitchen. A traditional gas fireplace with accessory windows anchors the great room. The kitchen features 42'' white painted maple cabinets, granite countertops, a large extended island, and GE stainless steel appliances. Off the eat-in kitchen is a large four-season sunroom with a concrete patio perfect for taking in the great outdoors. The second level features an owner's suite with private deluxe bathroom including tiled shower and standalone tub, three additional bedrooms, versatile loft space, full hall bath with tub-in shower, and finished laundry room.