4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $468,215

Welcome home to the Rowan, a modern two-story single-family home with plenty of space to spare! In the heart of the home you are met with an open-concept great room with traditional gas fireplace, an inviting kitchen, and eat-in breakfast. Off the breakfast area, you will find a large outdoor patio for relaxing in the sunshine. The kitchen showcases grey painted designer maple cabinets, granite countertops, spacious walk-in pantry, and a large island with extended counter. The main floor also features a study nestled past the great room as well as a powder bathroom for guests. The second floor offers a private owner's suite with tiled shower, 3 additional bedrooms, full guest bath, spacious loft, and second floor laundry room. A high performance, energy efficient home with a third-party certified energy rating (HERS rating). Enjoy peace of mind with a 10-yearstructural warranty, 4 year workmanship on the roof, Harvey windows and Industry-Best Customer Care Program.