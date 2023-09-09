You'll love this Immaculate and Stunning Ranch just steps away from the Marina in the Gated Lakefront Community of Marina Shores. Come and see this 4 Bedroom, 3 bathroom home with a 2 Car Garage, Finished Basement & over 3,000 sq ft of Generous Space & Storage. Wake up each morning with the option to hear the distant sounds of Lake Michigan, Relax in the Community Pool or Dine Waterfront at the Yacht Club! The Living Room has a Gorgeous Gas FP that opens to the Impressive Kitchen w/ Beautiful Granite Countertops, Island Seating & SS Appliances. Master Bedroom has a Trey Ceiling, Oversized Walk-In Closet, En-Suite Bath w/ DBL Sinks, Granite Counter, Soaker Tub & Glass Enclosed Tiled Shower. Main Fl Laundry features custom Built-in Cabinetry & Seating + Washer & Dryer. Basement has a Large Rec Room, Storage Galore, 4th Bedroom & Bath w/ Walk-In Shower. HOA covers Lawn, Landscaping, Snow, Trash, Sprinkle System & Pool. Walking distance to Southshore Train & easy HWY Access!