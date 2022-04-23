 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $493,897

4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $493,897

AVAILBLE FOR PURCHASE! LOCK IN YOUR PRICE! READY IN WINTER 2022! 4 Beds plus Study that could double as 5th, 2.5 Bath, Full Basement with Rough-In Plumbing, 3 Car Garage, Loft, Den with French Doors, Fireplace, Built-In Bench, 9' Ceilings, Alpine White Maple Kitchen Cabinets, Granite Kitchen Countertops, Master Bed with Tray Ceiling, Master Bath with Double Bowl Sink and Tub and Tiled Shower, Laminate Flooring, Designer Carpet, Upgraded Lighting, Full Architectural Trim Package, Grey Interior Paint, FULL Stainless Steel Kitchen Appliance Package, Landscaping, Energy saving features.Highlights: Cul-De-Sac, 3 car garage, Full Basement, Loft, Fireplace, Master Bath with Tub, Stainless Kitchen Appliance

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts