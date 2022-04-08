MUST SEE fully renovated 4 bed raised-level home on a spacious, wooded lot in the highly sought after Lakefront Community of Ogden Dunes! The spacious kitchen includes ss appliances and imported granite countertops from South America. Baths include custom tile work, new vanities, and new high-end fixtures. Newly finished basement with 4th bedroom, large recreation/living room, utility/laundry room, huge walk-in storage room and roughed for 3rd bath. Oversized 2+ car garage w/ both heating and cooling. New roof and updated septic field (both 2015). Enjoy special features such as an outdoor waterfall, wood burning fireplace and heated driveway. Located on a flat, quiet cul-de-sac street with the privacy of a dune behind the house. Steps to the Indiana Dunes National Park and Lake Michigan. Easy commute to downtown Chicago, and close to the South Shore train. Pls view walkthrough video and floorplans prior to showing. Full list of upgrades available under add'l info. OH Sat 11-2, Sun 2-4.
4 Bedroom Home in Portage - $525,000
