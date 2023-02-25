READY NOW! Olthof Homes presents the Sedona. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2588 square feet of living space. Kitchen has white maple soft close cabinets, under cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a private owners suite complete with a bath and walk-in closet. The great room has a high volume ceiling and meets up to the kitchen which has a spacious walk-in pantry. Enjoy your coffee in the sunroom off the kitchen. Utilize the flex room as a dining room or den/office. The mudroom includes a main floor laundry. Full basement has roughed in plumbing. 3 Car garage. Front yard is sod with landscaping. Olthof Homes takes pride in its Industry's Best Customer Care Program, which includes a 10 year structural warranty, 4 years on the workmanship of the roof, and low E windows. Make an appointment to see this lovely home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $487,739
Related to this story
Most Popular
Police searched the vehicle and reportedly found just more than an ounce of marijuana.
When the cheerleading coach broke the news to Katrina Kohel that she was the only one left on the cheer squad, Kohel was determined to compete anyway.
A car carrying two men that fled a northern Indiana traffic stop crashed into a tree less than 30 seconds later.
The leader of Methodist Hospitals is warning Indiana lawmakers significant service cuts may be ahead absent a prompt infusion of state funding…
The man was found dead Feb. 3 in an abandoned building on West Fifth Avenue in Gary.