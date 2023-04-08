READY NOW! Presenting the Sedona. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2588 square feet of living space. Kitchen has white maple soft close cabinets, under cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a private owners suite complete with a bath and walk-in closet. The great room has a high volume ceiling and meets up to the kitchen which has a spacious walk-in pantry. Enjoy your coffee in the sunroom off the kitchen. Utilize the flex room as a dining room or den/office. The mudroom includes a main floor laundry. Full basement has roughed in plumbing. 3 Car garage. Front yard is sod with landscaping. The builder takes pride in its Industry's Best Customer Care Program, which includes a 10 year structural warranty, 4 years on the workmanship of the roof, and low E windows. Make an appointment to see this lovely home today!