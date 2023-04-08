READY NOW! Presenting the Sedona. This home boasts 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths and 2588 square feet of living space. Kitchen has white maple soft close cabinets, under cabinet lighting, quartz countertops, and stainless steel appliances. Enjoy a private owners suite complete with a bath and walk-in closet. The great room has a high volume ceiling and meets up to the kitchen which has a spacious walk-in pantry. Enjoy your coffee in the sunroom off the kitchen. Utilize the flex room as a dining room or den/office. The mudroom includes a main floor laundry. Full basement has roughed in plumbing. 3 Car garage. Front yard is sod with landscaping. The builder takes pride in its Industry's Best Customer Care Program, which includes a 10 year structural warranty, 4 years on the workmanship of the roof, and low E windows. Make an appointment to see this lovely home today!
4 Bedroom Home in Schererville - $504,631
Related to this story
Most Popular
When asked why he saved the video of his online activities, the accused responded, "Because it's stupid of me. It's just stuff you don't see a lot."
An orange plume of smoke that rose over the Gary Works steel mill over the weekend raised concerns among residents, prompting a few to file co…
The property contains about 25 acres of wetlands.
A new cannabis retail store is opening just across the state line in New Buffalo, Michigan.
Tristan W. Grant, 25, and Renee Parkhurst, 24, each face two neglect charges after their 3-year-old fell out of the second-story window of the…