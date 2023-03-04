Be sure to take the Virtual Tour! Hillside Ranch with 4 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. Main floor features Great room with vaulted ceilings and stone-front gas fireplace. The Kitchen has beautiful soft-close cabinets, large Island, and Natural Edge granite countertops. The Breakfast Room overlooks the large backyard with lovely seasonal views and oak trees. Sliding glass doors open to the covered porch. Owner's Suite has a large walk-in closet and ensuite bathroom with Custom Tiled walk-in Shower. The Main floor also has 2 additional bedrooms, full bathroom, foyer and finished laundry room. Hardwood flooring throughout, with ceramic in bathrooms & laundry room. Solid Oak stairway leads to walkout lower level with large Rec Room, a 4th Bedroom with walk-in closet and additional 3/4 bath. Vinyl planking throughout finished area. Sliding glass doors here lead to large concrete back patio. The unfinished storage space offers plenty of storage, & hook ups for a 2nd laundry room and sink.